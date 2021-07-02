Trivia contest celebrates Hub Trail

Brian Kelly
Jul 02, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Exterior of Civic Centre on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Bike accessories and a gift basket are some of the prizes to be won playing a John Rowswell Hub Trail trivia contest.

Participants can answer 20 questions about the 22.5-kilometre trail, a release says.

Contest forms are available at www.saultstemarie.ca/HubTrail2021. Submit entries to csd@cityssm.on.ca by July 31.

Call 705-759-5310 for more information.

