Truss building competition deadline nears

High school students can square off at Sault College’s first truss building contest.

Free balsa wood kits are available to participants from Grades 9 to 12, a release says. Registration is also free.

Deadline to submit completed entries is March 17 before 4:30 p.m.

Truss loading will be done, via livestream, on March 19. Students will get a link when they register by emailing marc.pilon@saultcollege.ca or by calling 705-971-1895.

Pickup and drop-off will be done using a drop box.

Teachers can request a virtual class presentation on truss building.