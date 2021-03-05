Truss building competition deadline nears

Brian Kelly
Essar Hall at Sault College
High school students can square off at Sault College’s first truss building contest.

Free balsa wood kits are available to participants from Grades 9 to 12, a release says. Registration is also free.

Deadline to submit completed entries is March 17 before 4:30 p.m.

Truss loading will be done, via livestream, on March 19. Students will get a link when they register by emailing marc.pilon@saultcollege.ca or by calling 705-971-1895.

Pickup and drop-off will be done using a drop box.

Teachers can request a virtual class presentation on truss building.

