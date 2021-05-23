





Share this Story: Trustees push back expenses policy

Trustees push back expenses policy jpg, SM

Article content A new expense policy for Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board trustees will have to wait another month to be passed after some members wanted to make last-minute changes. Policy 2007 was prepared by an ad hoc committee made up of chair Sandra Turco, trustees Lindsay Liske and Tony D’Agostino, director Rose Burton Spohn and superintendent of business Justin Pino. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Trustees push back expenses policy Back to video Wording was used from the board’s existing policies and other Ontario boards, Pino told trustees during an online meeting last Wednesday. “Trustees will be reimbursed for reasonable expenses incurred on authorized board businesses in accordance with this policy,” said Pino. Trustee John Caputo wants an annual detailing of expenses, such as mileage, travel and conferences, be presented to the board each year. “Trustees can review it and see basically where we stand within our budget and where money is being spent,” he said. Caputo wants related language added to the document before he supports its adoption by trustees.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Similar reporting is required with many public institutions, said Pino. “That would not be a problem administratively,” he said. Trustee Lindsay Liske, who chaired the ad hoc committee, said the annual reporting requirement was considered by the group and the board’s policy committee. “The committee felt that it wasn’t that large of a dollar amount that we’re talking about to place it on an annual basis,” he said. Anyone who wanted to know how much trustees spent could file a freedom of information request, Liske added. Trustee Leslie Cassidy-Amadio suggested some language changes to make the proposed document “a little bit more clear.” Liske was frustrated with the suggested changes being made at the meeting when a request for trustees to vet the document prompted just two submissions. “I wish other people would have sent those responses in a little bit earlier so we would incorporate them or looked at them or decided on them,” he said. Vice-chair Gary Trembinski asked if the ad hoc committee reviewed expense guidelines in Ontario Ministry of Education’s Education Act. “Did you give any consideration to that guideline?” he asked. Liske said the information was looked at. “It’s a guideline,” he said. “It’s not law.” The ad hoc committee saw some boards that reported expenses of trustees. Others did not. “It’s a mishmash,” said Liske. “You’d be surprised at what is paid for at different school boards versus our school board.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Trembinski countered “you can’t go wrong” by following the act’s expense guidelines. “I wish you would have made that comment when we asked for comments about that policy,” said Liske. “Nobody brought that up at all.” D’Agostino said he is “more than willing to take a look at the recommendations (Cassidy-Amadio) and John had. “Maybe we need to clean the wording up or maybe we need to add some words to it,” he said. “It’s not a simple small amendment we’re talking about anymore.” The committee will look at the act’s expense guidelines again, D’Agostino added. “We as trustees have to remember that we’re doing this because we’re called to service,” said Caputo. “We’re not doing it for the money because we all know the money isn’t the greatest.” Honorarium set last October stands at $6,716 for trustees, $9,466 for vice-chair and $12,216 for chair. That compensation “is basically payment enough for what we do,” said Caputo. The six-page document notes the board chair is responsible for carrying out the policy and ensuring trustees follow the document. A board resolution is needed for trustees to attend conferences “for professional development opportunities,” the proposed policy says. Trustees will be paid back for eligible costs. They won’t be reimbursed for voluntary participation at school functions or visits. Trustees would be paid to drive to board meetings from their homes “by a kilometre rate established through board protocol.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The education director’s executive assistant makes hotel reservations “in a standard-type room” for trustees. Additional costs, such as mini-bar purchases or in-room movies, are not eligible. Upgraded room expenses will also not be covered. Trustees can’t claim for meals if they’re offered at the hotel or conference. Airfare, first checked bag, taxis, bus fares and parking fees will be covered if receipts are provided. Added costs due to a spouse attending are not eligible for reimbursement. Trustees are to submit expenses within 10 days of attending an event. The board does not give travel advances. Expenses are reviewed by the director of education and superintendent of business. The chair approves all trustee expense reports. The director and superintendent of business approve the chair’s expenses. The policy for trustee expenses is expected to be brought back when trustees meet June 16. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie