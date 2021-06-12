





Turco excited to be Algoma's chancellor

Article content Algoma University’s new chancellor hit the books learning the post-secondary institution’s history and anticipates the Sault Ste. Marie school will make a tremendous impact worldwide. Former Algoma District School Board director of education Mario Turco was installed as the university’s second chancellor during Algoma’s spring convocation. Graduation exercises were broadcast online Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Turco succeeds Shirley Horn. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Turco excited to be Algoma's chancellor Back to video “This university is destined to be an institution that will make a significant impact locally, nationally and internationally,” said Turco. “We have the foundation for greatness.” He credited retired professor Don Jackson for dedicating “countless hours” teaching him about Algoma’s history since he began his four-year position last fall. Algoma is the only Canadian university to be based at a former residential school for Indigenous children. Its special mission – to encourage cross-cultural learning between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities – is also unique.

Article content Horn is a former Shingwauk Indian Residential School student. “She has paved the way for me and many other chancellors to follow,” said Turco. “Shirley created a legacy of compassion and resilience that impacted so many individuals within the university and within our extended community and for that we cannot thank her enough. I am humbled to follow in her footsteps.” President Asima Vezina praised Turco as “a community champion who truly understands the importance of higher education. “Mario has become a passionate advocate for public education, student success and equity,” she said. The chancellor is the ceremonial head of a university. The position holder acts as an ambassador for the university and supports the president. Turco is also first vice-chair of Sault Area Hospital’s board of directors. He was born in Italy and came to Canada as a child. Turco is a father of three and grandfather of five. More than 400 graduates were conferred their degrees and certificates at convocation. “We will never forget the class of 2021, the group of students that successfully persevered through the learning chaos associated with the world pandemic,” said Vezina. “You have done things through the pandemic that you never knew you could.” Bud Wildman, long-time MPP and former chair of the university’s board of governors, received an honorary doctor of letters. He helped Algoma gain its independence from Laurentian University in 2008.

Article content Rebecca Wylie received the Governor General’s Silver Medal for academic achievement. She earned an honours degree in biology. Wylie will study nursing at Western University. Warren Johnston and Trevor Tchir received the distinguished faculty award for 2020 and 2021. Elise Ahenkorah’s efforts promoting diversity, equity and inclusion were recognized with Algoma’s distinguished alumni award. She helped organize Algoma’s first Black History Month celebration in 2004. Joanne Robertson received the alumni achievement award. She’s the author of The Water Walker. Algoma University has more than 7,000 graduates. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

