Electrical fire probed

Article content
Firefighters move a ventilation fan following a basement unit fire at 155 Willow Ave., on Saturday morning. The incident was reported at about 9:35 a.m. No one was hurt. Fire damage to the apartment was moderate, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services says. The fire, electrical in nature, is not considered suspicious. Electrical Safety Authority is investigating, said fire department public information officer Aaron Gravelle.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.