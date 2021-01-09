Electrical fire probed

Brian Kelly
Jan 09, 2021  •   •  < 1 minute read
Firefighters move ventilation equipment following a fire in a basement apartment at 155 Willow Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Firefighters move a ventilation fan following a basement unit fire at 155 Willow Ave., on Saturday morning. The incident was reported at about 9:35 a.m. No one was hurt.  Fire damage to the apartment was moderate, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services says. The fire, electrical in nature, is not considered suspicious. Electrical Safety Authority is investigating, said fire department public information officer Aaron Gravelle.

