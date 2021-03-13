Two more test positive

Article content

Two more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

One is from Sault Ste. Marie, Algoma Public Health says. The second is a resident of Central and East Algoma.

Both are self-isolating. It’s not know how either person caught the virus.

One was tested last Wednesday. The other was tested Friday.

Total cases in Algoma District stand at 205 with eight active. One person is in hospital. There have been 104,770 tests done.