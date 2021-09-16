Two Sault and area residents test positive
Two Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
One became ill from close contact. It’s not known how the second person caught the virus, Algoma Public Health says.
Testing was done Wednsday and Thursday.
Total cases now stand at 455. Sixteen are active. No one is in hospital.
