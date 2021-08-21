Two test positive
Two Sault Ste. Marie and area residents are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
Both caught the virus from close contact, Algoma Public Health says. They were tested Friday.
Total cases in Algoma District now stand at 418. Ten cases are active. No one is hospital.
