Two test positive

Brian Kelly
Aug 21, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic

Two Sault Ste. Marie and area residents are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Both caught the virus from close contact, Algoma Public Health says. They were tested Friday.

Total cases in Algoma District now stand at 418. Ten cases are active. No one is hospital.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers