Two test positive for COVID-19

Brian Kelly
Jan 16, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Two more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Close contact with someone with novel coronavirus prompted the infections, Algoma Public Health said Saturday.

Case numbers 139 and 140 were tested Thursday and Friday.

Both are self-isolating.

Total active COVID-19 cases in the Sault and Algoma District stand at 35. One person is in hospital.

