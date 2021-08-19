Two test positive for COVID-19

Article content

Two Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

One caught the virus from close contact, the second from international travel, Algoma Public Health says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two test positive for COVID-19 Back to video

They were tested last Saturday and Sunday and are self-isolating.

Total COVID-19 cases in Algoma District now stand at 416. Eight cases are active.