Two Sault Ste. Marie and area residents are self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

One caught the coronavirus from international travel, Algoma Public Health says. It’s not known how the second person became ill. Testing was done Monday and Tuesday.

Two test positive, passengers on flights warned

Total cases in Algoma District now stand at 436. Seven cases are active. No one is in hospital.

APH also warns of possible exposure to COVID-19 to passengers on two recent flights.

Passengers who sat in rows five to 12 on Delta Flight 5458, from Detroit to Toronto, and flight crew who served these rows on Sept. 6 should contact their local public health unit.

Similar action is suggested for passengers in rows 10 to 17 on Flight 8325 from Toronto to the Sault on Sept. 6 and the crew that served them.

Tips include watching for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure, self-isolate if symptoms develop and get tested if symptoms occur.