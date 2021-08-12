Workers treated when chemical spills in Industrial Park

Article content

Firefighters respond to a chemical spill at Boreal Solutions at 145 Industrial Court B on Thursday afternoon. Two employees who were exposed to the spill were treated at the scene, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services says. The building was evacuated. Power and natural gas were shut-off to eliminate any possible ignition sources. An out-of-town third-party company was expected to arrive on Thursday evening to deal with the spill. What type of chemical spilled, and the quantity, could not be confirmed Thursday. “There’s not much we can do until that third party comes,” said fire prevention officer Aaron Gravelle. “It’s outside our scope of clean up. We just did everything possible to prevent anything further from happening.”