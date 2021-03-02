Undertaking breached

Brian Kelly
Mar 02, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
OPP cruiser

A man was allegedly found at an Elliot Lake residence where he was not supposed to be with people he had to avoid.

The incident happened last Sunday on Ottawa Avenue, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Morgan Armstrong, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with three counts fail to comply with an undertaking.

A bail court appearance was made the same day.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers