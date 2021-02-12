Unit entered, property taken

Article content

A man damaged a vacant unit downtown.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Queen Street East in the early morning of Jan. 22, a release says.

An air compressor, black fan and screwdrivers were stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or leave a tip online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com