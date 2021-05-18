Upcoming festival celebrates birds

Brian Kelly
Guest speakers, photo contests and daily roundups of birds seen are part of Ontario Field Ornithologists Sault Ste. Marie Birding Festival.

The virtual event runs May 28-30.

Participants can view birds during each day and attend online presentations during the evenings.

Speakers include Carter Dorscht (birding in Sault Ste. Marie), Sam Phaneuf (being a young birder), Jenn Foote (nocturnal singing of ovenbirds) and Ian Shanahan (a holistic approach to learning bird songs and calls).

More information is available at http://www.ofo.ca/content/ssm-festival/ssm-birding

