Utlilty poles hit

Brian Kelly
Jul 27, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED
A driver struck three utility poles in the city’s west end last Sunday morning.

The collision happened in the area of Wallace Terrace and Second Avenue, police say.

Damage to a pickup truck was extensive.

The male motorist passed a breath sample, but declined to give a blood sample for a drug recognition evaluation.

Michael Peplow, 33, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

His court date is Sept. 13.

