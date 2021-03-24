Vaccination clinic fills up

Article content

All spaces for a weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinic at GFL Memorial Gardens are booked.

The clinic was for various groups, including persons 75 and up, clergy who provide end-of-life care and essential care givers in long-term care and retirement homes.

Appointments started to be accepted Wednesday at 10 a.m. Algoma Public Health reported early that afternoon all available openings were taken.

The next clinic is planned for April 3 and 6.

Booking information for those clinics will be released soon.