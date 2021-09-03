Vaccination status of persons with COVID-19 'of public interest': MOH

Vaccination status of Ontario residents began to be released by Ministry of Health on Aug. 9.

“Data transparency is important to Ontario’s ongoing COVID-19 response,” said an emailed statement from the ministry to The Sault Star. “The vaccination status of Ontarians contracting COVID-19 is of public interest. The information helps highlight the ongoing increased risk of developing COVID-19 and experiencing a poor outcome such as requiring hospitalization or ICU admission among unvaccinated Ontarians.”

Algoma Public Health is working on a plan to report cases of COVID-19 by vaccination status, while respecting the privacy of area residents involved.

More information is expected to be released in the coming week, said communications manager Leo Vecchio in an email on Friday afternoon.