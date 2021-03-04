Vaccinations near for 50+ in Chippewa County

Brian Kelly
COVID-19 graphic

Persons 50 and older with medical conditions and disabilities and caregivers of children with special health care needs start to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Chippewa County on Monday.

Anyone over 50 can get a shot beginning March 22, a release says.

Appointments are first come, first served. Walk-ins are not allowed.

Chippewa County Health Department reports a total of 728 confirmed and 1,039 probable cases of COVID-19 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and area as of Tuesday. Of those, 1,693 have recovered. Twenty-seven people have have died. No one is currently in hospital.

