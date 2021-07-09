Sault downtown floral displays vandalized
Article content
Seeds of destruction were sown downtown early Friday when more than a dozen flower planters were flipped over.
Advertisement
Article content
Hanging baskets were also damaged in what the City of Sault Ste. Marie’s deputy CAO of public works and engineering services calls the latest, and most serious, act of vandalism targeting the municipality’s floral displays in the area in the last three to four weeks. Some of the flowers featured, including petunias, “are not going to be able to put back in, but a lot of them are repairable,” Larry Girardi told The Sault Star on Friday.
Sault downtown floral displays vandalized Back to video
“I really feel for the businesses in the downtown area having to deal with this,” he said. “I know they’re doing their best to try and address it, but there’s really no good reason for any of this being done. We’re trying to beautify the downtown and beautify the city.”
Girardi’s department learned of the most recent mischief “early.” A crew of about six cleaned up the mess in the early morning.
“When something like this happens we want to rectify it quickly,” he said. “We have a beautiful town. We have a nice downtown area.”
He expects one, possibly at least two, people would be needed to toss the planters.
“They’re not real light,” said Girardi.
Add damge done to the planters to mischief targeting Christmas displays late last year and North Street and Strathclair parks in the last year and taxpayers are out “thousands of dollars.
“It’s starting to add up,” he said of the fiscal cost. “(City staff) could be doing other things instead of repairing planters. It actually delays other improvements.”
That includes work on the St. Mary’s River boardwalk.
Advertisement
Article content
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service received a call about a woman tipping over planters in the Elgin Street area at about 1 a.m. No suspect was found. A check of the area followed at approximately 2 a.m., said spokesperson Lincoln Louttit. A second call at 2:40 a.m. also alerted police to more mischief.
The executive director of Downtown Association learned about the damage at about 6 a.m. Friday. Salvatore Marchese walked from Bruce Street to his office near Spring Street about three hours later and noticed “just about all of the planters” on the north side of Queen “had something done to them.”
Marchese appreciates the city’s efforts to beautify Queen Street East and called the mischief “unfortunate.
“It disheartens us to see something like that has happened because they’re such a nice part to the summer,” he said.
Flowers were taken, and tossed, from a display at East Street Pizza two to three weeks ago.
His association employs a security company to do nightly patrols daily. A photo of a female suspected to have damaged the planters was shared with police. She was just east of CIBC.
Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 705-949-6300 or Crime Stoppers at (705) 942-7867 or www.saultcrimestoppers.com
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter