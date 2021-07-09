Sault downtown floral displays vandalized

Seeds of destruction were sown downtown early Friday when more than a dozen flower planters were flipped over.

Hanging baskets were also damaged in what the City of Sault Ste. Marie’s deputy CAO of public works and engineering services calls the latest, and most serious, act of vandalism targeting the municipality’s floral displays in the area in the last three to four weeks. Some of the flowers featured, including petunias, “are not going to be able to put back in, but a lot of them are repairable,” Larry Girardi told The Sault Star on Friday.

“I really feel for the businesses in the downtown area having to deal with this,” he said. “I know they’re doing their best to try and address it, but there’s really no good reason for any of this being done. We’re trying to beautify the downtown and beautify the city.”

Girardi’s department learned of the most recent mischief “early.” A crew of about six cleaned up the mess in the early morning.

“When something like this happens we want to rectify it quickly,” he said. “We have a beautiful town. We have a nice downtown area.”

He expects one, possibly at least two, people would be needed to toss the planters.

“They’re not real light,” said Girardi.

Add damge done to the planters to mischief targeting Christmas displays late last year and North Street and Strathclair parks in the last year and taxpayers are out “thousands of dollars.

“It’s starting to add up,” he said of the fiscal cost. “(City staff) could be doing other things instead of repairing planters. It actually delays other improvements.”

That includes work on the St. Mary’s River boardwalk.