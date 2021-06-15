Vehicle driven on lawn: OPP

Brian Kelly
OPP cruiser

An Elliot Lake man allegedly drove his vehicle on his neighbour’s lawn before being stopped on Hillside Drive South last Sunday night.

Joseph Cumoric, 71, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams and driving while under suspension.

His vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Court date for the accused is Aug. 3 in Elliot Lake.

