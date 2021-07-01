Article content

A driver was charged after a vehicle stop on Highway 17 near Blind River last Sunday.

Owen Roberts, 18, of Blind River, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

His court date is Aug. 5 in Blind River.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for one week.