Vehicle rolls, driver charged

Brian Kelly
Mar 18, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
OPP cruiser

A woman was hurt when her vehicle rolled several times in Richards Landing early Wednesday.

The collision happened on C Line, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bonnie Barthelmes, 53, of Richards Landing, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

Her vehicle was impounded for seven days and licence suspended for 90 days.

Court date for the accused is May 6 in Blind River.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers