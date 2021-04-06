Vehicle taken, suspects sought

Article content

A vehicle was taken from a business in the 300 block of Great Northern Road.

The theft happened March 4, a day after a set of keys was taken from the establishment, a release says.

The vehicle has been recovered, but the identity of the suspects, one male, not female, is not known.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867, 800-222-8477 or online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com