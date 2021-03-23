Drugs impair drivers: Police
Two drivers are accused of driving under the influence of narcotics in separate incidents on Monday.
A man was charged following a two-vehicle crash on Wallace Terrace.
Damage to the two automobiles was extensive, police say.
Tyler Trovarello, 28, was charged with impaired driving-alcohol and drugs.
An erratic driver was stopped in the area of Queen Street East and Bruce Street.
Christopher Dawson, 37, was charged with impaired driving-alcohol and drugs.
Court date for both accused is April 26.
