Vehicles entered, suspect found

Vehicles were entered in the 100 block of McMeeken Street late in the evening last Friday.

Police saw a man fleeing the area, a release says.

A canine unit found the suspect about an hour later in a shed in the 0 to 100 block of Retta Street.

Nelson Solomon, 27, was charged with break and enter, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and two counts breach of recognizance.

He was held for video bail court.