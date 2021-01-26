Vehicles entered, suspect found

Brian Kelly
Jan 26, 2021
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED
Vehicles were entered in the 100 block of McMeeken Street late in the evening last Friday.
Police saw a man fleeing the area, a release says.
A canine unit found the suspect about an hour later in a shed in the 0 to 100 block of Retta Street.
Nelson Solomon, 27, was charged with break and enter, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and two counts breach of recognizance.
He was held for video bail court.

