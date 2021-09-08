Venues show festival's films

Brian Kelly
Soo Film Festival is screening titles at two venues in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library will show films between Sept. 15 and 19, a release says.

Admission prices range from $5 to $7 per block to $50 for a festival pass.

Festival information is available online at www.soofilmfestival.org

