With her good luck, Elsie Vertulia will buy a new truck.

The Sault Ste. Marie woman won $75,165.40 playing Ontario Lottery and Gaming’s Poker Lotto All In.

Vertulia's winning hand worth $75K

Vertulia won $5,000 on the game’s instant portion and also pocketed the Jan. 25 game’s jackpot of $70,165.40.

She plans to buy a red, fully-loaded Chevy Colorado.

“I’ll be driving it around my neighbourhood with a big smile on my face,” she said in a press release.

Vertulia bought her ticket at Circle K on Boundary Road.