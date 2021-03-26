Victim assaulted

Brian Kelly
Mar 26, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service vehicle at city police headquarters in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
A man went to a George Street South residence and assaulted someone last Monday, police say.

A suspect was found Thursday. He allegedly had a licence plate that was reported stolen on Feb. 8.

Jonathon Corbett, 21 was charged with assault, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

His court date is April 26.

