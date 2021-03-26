Victim assaulted

Article content

A man went to a George Street South residence and assaulted someone last Monday, police say.

A suspect was found Thursday. He allegedly had a licence plate that was reported stolen on Feb. 8.

Jonathon Corbett, 21 was charged with assault, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

His court date is April 26.