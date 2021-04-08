Spats spur charges

Brian Kelly
Apr 08, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser

A person was allegedly assaulted during a family dispute on Duff Road in Plummer Additional Township.

The incident happened April 2, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Steven Plaine, 27, of Plummer Additional Township, was charged with assault.

In a separate incident, a Municipality of Huron Shores resdient was charged following a dispute with a neighbour on Dumond Road.

Artur Mroczkowski, 58, was charged with three counts fail to comply with underaking.

Court date for the two accused is June 10 in Blind River.

