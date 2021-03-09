Victim beat with bat

Article content

A person suffered serious injuries when assaulted with a baseball bat last Friday.

The assault happened in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue. A male entered the residence of a person he knew and assaulted the victim, police say.

A suspect was arrested several hours later.

Derek Myers-Lewis, 35, was charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and break and enter.

He was held for bail court.