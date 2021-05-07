Victim hit with pipe

Brian Kelly
May 07, 2021
A man struck a person with a pipe in Blind River.

The incident happened on Hudson Street last Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested Wednesday.

Mathew Turner, 36, of Blind River, was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

His court date is June 3 in Blind River.

