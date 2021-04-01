Victim hit with wood

Article content

A man struck one person and threatened another in separate incidents downtown on March 26, police say.

A victim was allegedly hit with a piece of wood on Dennis Street. A second person was approached by the male about an hour later. He gestured as if he was going to strike the victim, police say.

Corey McIntyre, 28, was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

He was held for bail court.