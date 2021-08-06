Victim punched, man charged: OPP

Brian Kelly
Aug 06, 2021  •  18 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser

A victim was allegedly punched in the jaw several times after stepping in to help to a friend during a fight in Blind River last Monday.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on West Street, Ontario Provincial Police say.

A suspect was arrested two days later.

Christopher Mercer, 42, of Blind River, was charged with assault.

He appeared in bail court in that community via video and was remanded into custody.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers