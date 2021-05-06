Victims sexually assaulted

Article content

Two men face charges of sexual assaults in separate incidents.

A male allegedly sexually assaulted a victim on April 30 and threatened harm if the person reported the incident.

A suspect was arrested Wednesday.

Kyle Schryer, 21, was charged with sexual assault and uttering threats.

His court date is June 14.

A man is accused of not letting a victim leave his residence and then sexually assaulting the person.

The incident happened June 19, 2020, police say.

An investigation started April 19. An arrest followed on Wednesdsay.

Jagit Singh, 27, was charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Court date for the accused is June 21.