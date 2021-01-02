Victim shot, suspect arrested

Article content

A person was shot in the leg during an argument at a Boston Avenue residence.

The assault, which left the victim with serious injuries, happened Nov. 30 or Dec. 1, police say.

A suspect, known to the victim, was arrested on outstanding warrants last Friday in the 600 block of Albert Street West.

Jacques Roy, 22, was charged with using a firearm while commiting an offence, careless use of a firearm, weapon and/or ammunition, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, uttering threats, aggravated assault, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, breach of probation and two counts possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order.

He was held for weekend and statutory holiday court.