Victim stabbed, suspect arrested

Brian Kelly
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service vehicle at city police headquarters in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
A man suffered serious injuries from a recent stabbing.

The assault happened during a confrontation with someone the victim knew on Feb. 26, police say.

A suspect was arrested Tuesday. He allegedly had a small amount of suspected fentanyl.

Paul Quesnel, 29, was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

He was held for bail court.

