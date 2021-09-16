Article content

A person was stabbed in the neck during an altercation at a Sault Ste. Marie residence in late August, police say.

The victim’s injuries were serious. The assailant was known to the victim.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Victim stabbed, suspect found Back to video

A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest following the Aug. 28 incident. The male was found last Tuesday.

Lionel Taylor, 41, was charged with assault with a weapon, aggraved assault, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held for bail court and remanded into custody. The accused is to appear in court on Friday.