Victim stabbed, suspect found
A person was stabbed in the neck during an altercation at a Sault Ste. Marie residence in late August, police say.
The victim’s injuries were serious. The assailant was known to the victim.
Victim stabbed, suspect found Back to video
A warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest following the Aug. 28 incident. The male was found last Tuesday.
Lionel Taylor, 41, was charged with assault with a weapon, aggraved assault, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was held for bail court and remanded into custody. The accused is to appear in court on Friday.