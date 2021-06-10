Vigil remembers Muslim family

Article content

A vigil to be held Friday will remember the London, Ont., family that was allegedly deliberately struck down by a driver because of their faith.

The gathering will be held at Masjid mosque at 2 Towers St., at 7 p.m.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumna Afzaal, 15 and Salman’s mother, 74, died when they were hit by a truck last Sunday. The couple’s nine-year-old son suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“We all need to stand together in solidarity against hate, violence and Islamophobia,” said Mayor Christian Provenzano in a tweet on Tuesday.

“It is unfathomable to me in this day and age, this kind of hate still exists,” said Asima Vezina, president of Algoma University, on Twitter. “Please, please, stand up to it.”