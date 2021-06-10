Vigil remembers Muslim family

Brian Kelly
Police officials allege this London family, including Salman Afzaal (right), were deliberately run over while out for a walk June 6. All were killed except for a nine-year-old boy, Fayez, (not pictured), who was seriously injured. Salman was a physiotherapist who worked for the past seven years at the Ritz Lutheran Villa and was known for his kindness. "He was such a sweet man," one former employee said. SunMedia

A vigil to be held Friday will remember the London, Ont., family that was allegedly deliberately struck down by a driver because of their faith.

The gathering will be held at Masjid mosque at 2 Towers St., at 7 p.m.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumna Afzaal, 15 and Salman’s mother, 74, died when they were hit by a truck last Sunday. The couple’s nine-year-old son suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

We all need to stand together in solidarity against hate, violence and Islamophobia,” said Mayor Christian Provenzano in a tweet on Tuesday.

It is unfathomable to me in this day and age, this kind of hate still exists,” said Asima Vezina, president of Algoma University, on Twitter. “Please, please, stand up to it.”

