English Catholic students studying online during the 2020-2021 academic year have a new name for their virtual school.
Holy Trinity Catholic Virtual Academy replaces Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary Virtual Academy. The online school was originally associated with Our Lady of Lourdes, a bricks-and-mortar school in Sault Ste. Marie that’s part of Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board.
Virtual school gets new name
“With the tight timelines, and not knowing how long the virtual schools would be operating, the decision was made to connect the virtual school with an existing school,” said superintendent of education Joe Chilelli in a report to trustees. “It is now clear that virtual schools will be operating in the 2021-2022 school year, and potentially beyond. For this reason, it was decided that the virtual school should apply for its own (board school identification number) and become its own school.”