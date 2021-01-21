Virtual school gets new name

Article content continued

The school’s new name will “allow for the school to have its own identity, build school spirit, and reduce confusion around the currently shared name,” Chilelli adds.

A committee was created to decide on a new name. The 12-member group included board administration, parents, trustees, administrators from Our Lady of Lourdes, parents and Rev. Alex Saurianthadathil, parish priest of St. Gerard Majella.

Seven names were considered for the school. The committee chose the top choice of students in Grades 4 to 8 who are studying online.

Holy Trinity represents “the foundation of our Catholic faith,” said Chilelli, with its reference to God, Jesus Christ and Holy Spirit.

“This also represents how this school united each area our Catholic board serves – east, north and central,” said Chilelli.

Including references to the school being a Catholic entity that was “clearly identified” as online were other priorities for the committee, said Chilelli.

Enrolment stands at 420 students.

“Holy Trinity Catholic Virtual Academy now has its own identity and can begin to establish its own traditions, culture, and build school spirit,” said Chilelli in an email to The Sault Star on Thursday. “The school community is very excited about this change.”

Choosing a new name will also end “some confusion” between Our Lady of Lourdes and Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary Virtual Academy,” he said. “Creating and generating reports, taking attendance and accessing student information will also be greatly simplified with a separate (board school identification number).”

Three students, Xander Agawa, Hailegh Bond and Summer Strong, who are studying online were part of the group that met twice to decide on a school name.

“We were inspired by their leadership, commitment and the energy they brought to our group,” said Chilelli.

