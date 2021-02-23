Walk dollars could boost accessibility plans

Article content

Plans to make St. Vincent Place accessible could get a boost with record-setting dollars raised from this year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk.

The annual fundraiser to help St. Vincent’s food bank, soup kitchen and men’s shelter collected $125,724 in pledges as of Tuesday.That’s up almost $3,000 from the $122,828 announced last Saturday when the event was held virtually and is more than $35,000 above the revised target of $90,000. Coldest Night of the Year’s previous best year was 2020 when $89,000 was collected.

General manager Nat Cicchelli says St. Vincent staff are “overwhelmed” with the dollars raised this year.

“(It’s) excellent how everyone rallied behind this great fundraiser,” he told The Sault Star on Tuesday.

Cicchelli and St. Vincent’s board decide how the cash will be allocated. Typically, 90 per cent of money raised is directed to St. Vincent’s three programs. How much each receives depends on priorities for the year.The remaining 10 per cent is tucked away in reserves for unforseen expenses and efforts to make the roughly 60-year-old Albert Street East building accessible to the disabled. Adding a rear entrance and installing an elevator is expected to cost $350,000. St. Vincent Place has put aside about $100,000 for that work. Help would be sought from other funding sources, such as Ontario Trillium Foundation, to help pay for the improvements.

The board’s next meeting, when allocating Coldest Night of the Year dollars will be discussed, is March 16. This year, board members may opt to double or triple the usual amount of dollars dedicated to the accessibility work. Cicchelli wants a balance of at least $150,000 before seeking other funding sources.

The food bank is expected to get a greater share of walk dollars this year. St. Vincent Place loosened access to non-perishable food items from once every two months to every month when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“We felt the clients needed more,” said Cicchelli.

An average of 30 to 50 people are helped each Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Takeout meals are also available from the soup kitchen during those times. Meals served range from 75 to 125 depending on the time of the month.

Cicchelli’s wish list of improvements to St. Vincent Place includes putting up a canopy to keep clients dry when they have to wait outside.

Coldest Night of the Year is the centre’s largest annual fundraiser. Big Blue Box food drive collects canned goods each fall.

Joe Ruscio was the top walker with $45,145 collected. He placed second in the country. Deanna Kratzenberg, of White Rock, B.C., finished first with $48,887.

“I never thought being the #2 top fundraiser out of over 24,000 participants in Canada would feel better than being #1,” said Ruscio in an email to his 127 backers last Sunday. “But when on the last day you encouraged someone in B.C. to donate over $25,000 in order to knock you off the top spot, I’d say that feels pretty good. Another $25,000 because of us on the last day.”

Sault Ste. Marie finished 15th out of 149 Coldest Night of the Year walks.

Deadline for donations to the 2020 walk is March 30. The event’s website is www.cnoy.org

btkelly@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @Saultreporter