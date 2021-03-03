Walk for Alzheimer's tops $76K

Brian Kelly
Mar 03, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
File Photo
IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s raised more than $76,000 to help Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District.

The January fundraiser was done virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 3,100 area residents are affected by dementia.

Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District helps with programs including Minds in Motion, recreation therapy and counselling, a release says.

