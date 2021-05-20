Walk helps dog guides

Brian Kelly
May 20, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Supplied Photo
Supplied Photo jpg, SB

Canines who help humans can get a hand during Pet Valu Virtual Walk for Dog Guides.

The annual fundraiser to help Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is running virtually in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a release says.

Cost to breed, train and place a dog guide at no charge with a Canadian with a medical or physical disability is about $35,000.

Fundraising participants can walk, bike, run or inline skate. There’s no registration fee.

Register at www.walkfordogguides.com

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers