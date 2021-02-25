Walk of Fame nominations accepted

Brian Kelly
Feb 25, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Phil Esposito is a Sault Ste. Marie Walk of Fame inductee. POSTMEDIA FILE PHOTO
Phil Esposito is a Sault Ste. Marie Walk of Fame inductee. POSTMEDIA FILE PHOTO

Nominations are open for the 2021 Sault Ste. Marie Walk of Fame Award.

The honour recognizes Sault natives, or individuals living in the city or surrounding area during their lifetime, who have achieved provincial, national or international excellence in sports, arts, academic or humanitarian fields, a release says.

Nomination forms are available at SaultSteMarie.ca/walkoffame. Completed forms and supporting documents can be emailed to cityclerk@cityssm.on.ca or brought to Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre.

Deadline is March 31.

Sault Ste. Marie Walk of Fame Award is a joint project of City of Sault Ste. Marie and Downtown Association.

Past inductees include Walter Wallace, Robert-Ralph Carmichael, Doreen Hume and Tanya Kim.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers