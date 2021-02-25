Article content

Nominations are open for the 2021 Sault Ste. Marie Walk of Fame Award.

The honour recognizes Sault natives, or individuals living in the city or surrounding area during their lifetime, who have achieved provincial, national or international excellence in sports, arts, academic or humanitarian fields, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Walk of Fame nominations accepted Back to video

Nomination forms are available at SaultSteMarie.ca/walkoffame. Completed forms and supporting documents can be emailed to cityclerk@cityssm.on.ca or brought to Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre.

Deadline is March 31.

Sault Ste. Marie Walk of Fame Award is a joint project of City of Sault Ste. Marie and Downtown Association.

Past inductees include Walter Wallace, Robert-Ralph Carmichael, Doreen Hume and Tanya Kim.