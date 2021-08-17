Wanted man frequents Sault Ste. Marie

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release is known to frequent the Sault Ste. Marie area.

Michael Leclair, 30, is described as an Indigenous male who is five-foot-10, 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, a release says.

He is serving a 58-month sentence for armed robbery, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of firearm knowing unauthorized and fail to comply with recognizance or undertaking.

Leclair is also known to go to Ottawa, Smith Falls and Brockville.

Anyone with information about Leclair can call the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or 866-870-7673, Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or 911.