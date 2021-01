Article content

A woman wanted by police was arrested last Friday.

She was spotted driving in Blind River, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Amanda Soum, 38, of Algoma Mills, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and three counts fail to comply with an undertaking.

She made a video bail appearance in Blind River last Saturday.