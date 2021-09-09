A return to in-class instruction means students will be back walking, cycling and taking school buses to their places of learning, police caution.

Drivers are reminded to watch for school buses stopping with upper red lights flashing to pick up or drop off students and slow down for school crossings and school zones where the maximum speed is reduced, said Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesperson Lincoln Louttit.

Watch for buses, pedestrians with school back: Police

Some drivers, when pulled over by police for not stopping for a school bus, were not aware a bus was on the road.

“It’s a lack of paying attention while they’re driving,” said Louttit. “We understand people are busy and they have important things to do, but it’s way more important for our students and our staff to be safe while they’re travelling to and from school.”

Drivers can be charged if they pass a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing. Penalty for a first offence is six demerit points and a minimum fine of $490. Penalties can climb to $4,000 if there’s multiple violations. Vehicle owners can be charged if their automobile passes a stopped school bus, even if they are not behind the wheel when the incident happened.

Drivers who endanger pedestrians at school crossings can be fined a minimum of $365 and four demerit points.

Crossing guards complain of motorists not stopping or approaching “at a fairly high rate of speed,” said Louttit.

Traffic service officers will be watching drivers as the 2021-2022 school year begins.

“It’s the driver’s responsibility to be aware of the entire roadway,” said Louttit.

Meanwhile, Ontario Provincial Police remind residents riding a bicycle powered by a combustion engine is not allowed on streets and sidewalks.

A second chain is often rigged to move the back wheel through the hub assembly.

“These standard bicycles were not designed or manufactured to support the weight of the motor, additional power through the hub, and increased pressure on the brakes,” a release says. “This in turn causes stress on the frame and other parts of the bicycle, ultimately resulting in failure and breakage.”