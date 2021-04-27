Water plan gets OK

Brian Kelly
Apr 27, 2021
An updated plan to protect sources of Sault Ste. Marie’s municipal drinking water was approved by Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Most of the policies contained within the plan apply to relatively small and specific areas surrounding municipal water supplies,” Sault Ste. Marie Conservation Authority says.

More information is available at www.ssmrca.ca/source-water-protection

