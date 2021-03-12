Wawa-area mine owner 'well-positioned' for 2021 plans

Article content

COVID-19 prevention efforts cost the owner of a Wawa-area gold mine about $3 million in 2020.

Wesdome has also brought another accommodations trailer for its workers to encourage social distancing at its Eagle River Complex, about 50 kilometres west of the community.

No one at Wesdome sites have tested positive for the virus.

Social distancing efforts “definitely had an impact” on the company’s costs and exploration efforts, said president and chief executive officer Duncan Middlemiss during a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

“2020 was not without its challenges,” he said. “2020 was a year nobody expected.”

Exploratory drilling was “less than planned” last year, said vice-president, exploration Michael Michaud. “A much larger program” of exploration is planned for 2021 covering more than 120 kilometres.

Wesdome sold 91,229 ounces of gold at an average price of $2,360 an ounce in 2020.