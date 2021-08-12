A Wawa-area mine produced 30,375 ounces of gold during the second quarter.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Most of the gold, 29,836 ounces, came from Wesdome’s Eagle River Underground mine. Mishi Open Pit contributed 539 ounces, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wawa-area mine produces more gold Back to video

Production was up 21 per cent from 25,142 ounces in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues of $63.9 million climbed 17 per cent compared to $54.8 million from April to June of last year.

A ventilation system upgrade, new ventilation raise underground, a second fan on the surface and operational efficiences helped boost underground ore production to 693 tonnes per day, Wesdome says.

Eagle River Complex produced 52,939 ounces in the first six months of 2021 compared to 50,264 ounces from January to June 2020.

Eagle River Complex is 50 kilometres west of Wawa.

Wesdome (TSX: WDO) closed at $12.22 on Wednesday. Shares have ranged from $7.78 to $15 during the last 52 weeks.

The company’s shares are now trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol WDOFF. Wesdome common shares continue to trade on the TSX.